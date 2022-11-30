FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooling off tonight with lows in the low 30s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got cold weather back in the forecast with lows in the low 30s, highs reach the mid 50s by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cold tonight with lows down into the low 30s and clear skies.

Mid 50s for Thursday with sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region.

Back into the low 30s Friday morning and a few more clouds enter our skies by the afternoon.

Warm & cloudy for Saturday, highs reach the low 70s, it now looks like we have a 30% chance of showers for the afternoon.

We cool back down Sunday with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure moves in tonight and clears us up and colder air moves in behind a cold front and that cools us down, down to the low 30s and upper 20s!

Sunny skies for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s as high pressure sits to our north.

Friday we have a few more clouds. Morning lows are down to the low 30s, highs reach the upper 50s.

Saturday morning we have upper 40s in the morning with more clouds as a cold front nears the region. Highs get into the low 70s. It looks good for the Carillon Holiday Parade with temps near 60 and mostly cloudy skies. A cold front nears and brings a 30% chance of a few showers for the afternoon and evening.

The cold front passes through the region Sunday and that brings a 20% chance of a few showers. Lows are down to the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. The front stalls Monday and lows dip down to the mid 40s and highs reach the low 60s with more clouds and a 40% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Lows are in the low 30s with clear skies.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 30% chance of an afternoon/evening shower.

Sunday: Cloudier with highs in the low 60s. Few showers possible by the late evening (20%).

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, lows are in the low 60s.

