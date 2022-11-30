FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An alert day morning for our Wednesday with thunderstorm chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and t-storms this morning!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We’ve got early downpours with the potential for thunderstorms into our morning.

Afternoon conditions will be breezy, but skies will continue to clear later into the day.

High pressure builds and clears us up our Thursday, helping highs get to the upper 50s after a chilly morning in the 30s.

Highs will be back around 60 for Friday with a good deal of sun again.

Saturday we will have low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Please be mindful as you all start your day. A strong cold front pushes in during the early morning hours for our Wednesday, with a line of heavy rain and storms. Watch out during the morning commute as we have the chance of heavy downpours that can easily result in travel problems across the region. The rain lasts until around 10 to 11am and then we see some peeks of sunshine and breezy winds with gusts up to 25-30mph.

WIS (WIS)

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will near 70, with some sunshine by the afternoon hours!

WIS (WIS)

Thursday morning is down to around freezing, but highs will reach the upper-50s with mainly sunny skies.

It will be another chilly Friday morning, but high pressure builds and keeps us mostly sunny. Highs will top out near 60.

Temps warm up for the parade Saturday. Morning lows are in the mid-40s and highs should reach the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

We have more clouds building in for Sunday, as highs take a step back to the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Heavier morning rain with some t-storms, drier & breezy for the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs to the upper 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with high temps around 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Cloudier with highs in the mid-60s. Few showers possible by the late evening.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.