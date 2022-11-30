SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic

The crash blocked all lanes of eastbound traffic Wednesday morning.
The crash blocked all lanes of eastbound traffic Wednesday morning.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An alert day morning for our Wednesday with thunderstorm chances
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious wounds.
Woman arrested after stabbing another multiple times
Forest Acres host annual tree lighting event
Forest Acres host annual tree lighting event
Upstate couple's vows go viral
Upstate newly weds’ vows go viral