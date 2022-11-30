First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m.

Crash; I-26 EB: 2 mi W of Exit91, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 5:02AM. https://t.co/1YShZXb00L | 5:07A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) November 30, 2022

