Coroner identifies woman found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the individual who was found on a roadway in Eutawville.

Coroner Samuetta V. Marshall has identified 39-year-old Crystal Nicole Tuner, who was found on Saturday, November 12, on Cement Bridge Road at County Line Road.

Turner was from Church Hill, Tennessee. The Coroner is still investigating this incident.

