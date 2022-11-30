Coroner identifies man found in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man found on Estate Court.

Officials said Ricke Irick, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 1.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.