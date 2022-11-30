SkyView
Clemson drops, South Carolina enters top 25 in latest ranking

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff selection committee released their newest top 25 ranking on Tuesday night.

Following South Carolina’s big win over Clemson on Saturday, the Gamecocks landed in the top 25, and Clemson dropped one spot to number 9.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and the University of Southern California made up the top 4.

