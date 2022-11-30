The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is returning this Saturday. For the 69th time, the annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia.

The festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. as entries from across the state gather at the intersection of Sumter St. and Laurel St. WIS will begin a live broadcast at 10 a.m. to reach over 40 counties across the state. We will cover the parade on air and digitally Saturday.

Viewers and attendees can look forward to marching bands, drill teams, and Santa Claus.

