UofSC Mens basketball travels to D.C. for road games

The University of South Carolina Men's basketball team travels to Washington D.C. to face...
The University of South Carolina Men's basketball team travels to Washington D.C. to face George Washington University and Georgetown University.(South Carolina Gamecocks)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Men’s basketball team is headed to Washington D.C. for the squad’s first road trip outside of the state for the season.

The matchup against the George Washington Colonials at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30 while against the Georgetown Hoyas takes place Saturday, December 3 at 12 p.m.

Tickets for the games can be purchased at the link here.

