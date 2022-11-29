Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are accused of stealing a trailer from a neighbor’s home in Lexington County.

“After receiving a call from a witness, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The witness reported seeing a white pickup truck speed off after stealing his neighbor’s trailer.”

41-year-old Jason Wilson of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and 37-year-old Maynard Bartlett of Columbia was charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, according to arrest warrants.

Koon said deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop after passing a white truck pulling a trailer that matched the description.

When deputies stopped the truck, Bartlett was found in the driver’s seat and Wilson in the passenger seat.

“Bartlett admitted to taking the trailer and stated that he was picking it up for a friend,” Koon said. “The value of the truck is $20,000 and the value of the trailer is $5,000.”

The pickup truck was also reported stolen in Lexington County.

Wilson is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center but Bartlett was released after meeting the conditions of his bond.

