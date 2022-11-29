Top-ranked USC women survive close call in top 15 showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks took on the UCLA Bruins at Colonial Life Arena.

UCLA had only faced South Carolina twice before this game and lost both those times.

Basketball player Aliyah Boston started in the matchup after dealing with an injury earlier this week.

Boston suffered a right ankle injury in South Carolina’s 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday.

During the first quarter of the game, UCLA left the court open, and Zia Cooke was able to make an early three for the Gamecocks.

The second quarter of the game was 19-17 when South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso ran down the court to block a shot from UCLA’s No.1.

HALFTIME SCORE

AT THE HALF | USC 27, UCLA 31



The #Gamecocks go on a 6-0 run in the last two minutes to bring us within four 😤 pic.twitter.com/bk3ZKn5TfM — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 30, 2022

A notable play from the third quarter was Aliyah Boston doing Euro steps around UCLA defenders to score.

The fourth quarter ended with the Gamecocks having a 73-64 win over the Bruins after ending the third quarter with a tie of 47-47.

THAT'S A TOP-20 DUB FAMS!! FINISHED STRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/norWXL2AQz — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 30, 2022

This season the Gamecocks already had wins over No. 2 Stanford (76-71) and then No. 17 Maryland (81-56), before their win tonight over UCLA.

UP NEXT: The Gamecocks will host Memphis on Saturday at 3 p.m.

