SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Staffing, school safety among teachers’ top priorities for SC lawmakers next year

When South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia at the beginning of next year, they will face...
When South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia at the beginning of next year, they will face urgent pleas to do more to address the state’s worsening teacher shortage.(clear)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia at the beginning of next year, they will face urgent pleas to do more to address the state’s worsening teacher shortage.

recent report found South Carolina schools were short more than 1,400 educators at the start of this school year, an unprecedented high.

The state’s largest educator association lists staffing and school safety as its top priorities for action at the State House when the new legislative session begins in January.

“They go hand in hand,” Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association said. “In order for students to be successful, they must be safe, and in order to be safe, a big part of the equation is making sure our schools are adequately and fully staffed with high-quality individuals.”

The PSTA recently published its 2023 legislative agenda for lawmakers, which prioritizes recruitment and retention, equality of opportunity, accountability and assessment, comprehensive student support, and high-quality instruction and curriculum.

Kelly said improving working conditions is critical to fill open jobs, citing steps like more regulation on class sizes, expanded benefits like paid family leave, and more resources put toward student mental health services.

They are also asking the legislature to continue to raise teacher pay. Last year, lawmakers upped the statewide starting salary by $4,000, up to $40,000.

Kelly said they would like to see it increased to $50,000 by 2027.

“In this job market, we need to make educator pay more competitive with the private sector,” he said.

Kelly and Sherry East of the South Carolina Education Association lauded legislators’ work to raise the statewide minimum in recent years and to pass legislation earlier this year to guarantee half an hour of unencumbered time daily for many teachers, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

East said the two advocacy groups share many of the same priorities in what they are asking lawmakers to address.

“We haven’t done a lot on class size,” she said. “We haven’t looked at testing. We haven’t looked at overburdensome paperwork.”

In the SCEA’s 2023 legislative agenda, they are also asking for teachers to get more flexibility concerning their contracts after they sign them in May for the next school year.

In some cases, East said, breaking contracts results in teachers’ licenses being suspended for a year.

“That’s before you know your teaching assignments, before they have the budget finished, and really you’re signing a blanket statement saying you’ll agree to work for the district for whatever they want to do with you, and then they won’t let you out of the contract,” East said. “Let a teacher give a 30-day notice and get out of her contract.”

East also said some of their priorities are multi-year goals, including a push to reduce the statewide maximum class size by 10 students in the next five years.

The next legislative session begins on Jan. 10.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
Aspen Jeter-missing 5-year-old from Orangeburg
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

Latest News

Pride flag
LGBTQ community and RC Sheriff demand local hate crime laws: ‘We need to send a message’
Vote generic
DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
*
Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Senator Graham issues statement after Georgia Grand Jury testimony