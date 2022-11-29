SkyView
Soda City Live: Cake boot camp classes

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a place in the Midlands where you can bake and decorate cakes. Myleshia Guess is the owner of Cake boot camp. She instructs baking courses for kids and teaches a 6-week cake class for adults.

The next 6-week program will be in January but there is an upcoming opportunity for kids.

Cake Boot Camp, Cake Decorating Classes
Cake Boot Camp, Cake Decorating Classes(clear)

Click here to register.

