Rail clossing on Atlas Road closed for Repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -CSX Transportations, a railroad freight supplier, will be closing the crossing at Atlas Road between Veterans road for repairs.

The closing will start on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 a.m. and the road reopens at 6 p.m.

