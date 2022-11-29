SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rail clossing on Atlas Road closed for Repairs

Crossing on Atlas Road closed for repairs
CSX hazmat experts train local first responders
CSX hazmat experts train local first responders(WTVG)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -CSX Transportations, a railroad freight supplier, will be closing the crossing at Atlas Road between Veterans road for repairs.

The closing will start on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 a.m. and the road reopens at 6 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
The exterior at Christopher Towers
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay

Latest News

Crash on I-77N closes left lane
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-77N
Gas prices in South Carolina saw no change last week as the state’s average price per gallon...
SC gas prices remain flat over past week
Source: AP
Part of Colonial Drive closed as Columbia Water makes repairs, updates
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77