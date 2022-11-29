SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants

Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier this month.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier this month.

The remains are of two boys and two girls, police said in a statement posted on the department’s website on Monday.

Officers originally responded to the building on Nov. 17 and found what appeared to be human remains. The next day they found more.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer.

They were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and were determined to be the remains of four infants, police said. Autopsy results are pending.

Police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate and no arrests have been announced. No additional details were made public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
The exterior at Christopher Towers
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy asking for rate increase, application being heard Tuesday
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Ukraine: A look at liberated Kherson
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid