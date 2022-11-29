SkyView
Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hit-and-run collision is under investigation Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday at around 7:35 p.m. The collision happened on Browntown Rd near Springvale Rd.

Investigators said the vehicle left the scene. The make and model of the car are currently under investigation but the suspect vehicle may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

