NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for five-year-old Aspen Jeter continued today. WIS brought you this story on Friday.

An Orangeburg County mother was found dead and her five-year-old could not be found. On Monday, WIS learned the identity of that woman and how she may have died.

Family members say it was Crystal Jumper. She was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving Day.

Deputies were called to her house in response to a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Crystal dead and later discovered she had a five-year-old daughter named Aspen Jeter.

Crystal Jumper was found dead laying on her bed with a gunshot wound at her home. While her family is devastated, they told WIS that they can’t completely process her death until her daughter Aspen makes it home safely.

While investigators head into day five in the search for five-year-old Aspen Jeter, her family is left looking for answers.

“She’s a sweet little baby and we just want her home,” said Pauley Jumper, Aspen’s uncle.

Pauley Jumper is the brother of Crystal Jumper. The woman was found dead in her home here on Louis Drive. Jumper says he hadn’t heard from Crystal since Nov. 1, something he says wasn’t out of the ordinary for his sister.

“She was a private person, she kept to herself,” he said.

And now with Aspen, his niece gone -- Jumper says he and his family can’t move forward with funeral arrangements until Aspen is returned safely. He says it’s imperative that she come back soon due to a rare disability.

He says because of Aspen’s disability “She’s not able to walk, she can’t talk. So just everybody pray that we get her home.”

But Jumper says he’s becoming frustrated with the lack of information from investigators. WIS followed the family’s search for answers on Monday, but it ended with their questions still left unanswered.

The family tells WIS that Aspen’s father, Antar Jeter, is also missing but there’s no confirmation on whether the father is a suspect. An incident report released from the sheriff’s office says that the father was living with Crystal and Aspen.

The family says they were told an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Aspen’s whereabouts or Crystal’s death to please come forward. Officials say you do not have to give your name. You can contact the sheriff’s department directly or crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

