Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year

“We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

“She is the consummate professional who sets high expectations for herself, her staff, and students. Dr. Hill has cultivated a warm, loving, and inclusive community in which all students feel valued and celebrated for the unique contributions offered to their learning environment.”

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Dr. Kendra Hill the 2023 South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year. ((SCASA))

Superintendent of Richland School District Two, Dr. Baron Davis, added,

Dr. Hill was selected from an outstanding field of other administrator candidates by a veteran panel of judges.

