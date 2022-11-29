Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of shoplifting.

According to investigators, on Oct. 25, both men walked out of a Publix without paying.

Investigators say both men left the store with over $600 in merchandise in a small silver sedan.

If anyone has any information on these men’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com.

