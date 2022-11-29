Gamecocks take on UCLA bruins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks take on UCLA at Colonial Life Arena.

UCLA had only faced South Carolina twice before this game and lost both times.

Basketball player Aliyah Boston started in the matchup after dealing with an injury earlier this week.

Boston suffered a right ankle injury in South Carolina’s 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday.

HALFTIME SCORE

AT THE HALF | USC 27, UCLA 31



The #Gamecocks go on a 6-0 run in the last two minutes to bring us within four 😤 pic.twitter.com/bk3ZKn5TfM — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 30, 2022

This season the Gamecocks already have wins over No. 2 Stanford 76-71 and then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56, both on the road.

