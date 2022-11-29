SkyView
Gamecocks take on UCLA bruins

Gamecocks Women's Basketball
Gamecocks Women's Basketball(Gamecock Women’s Basketball Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks take on UCLA at Colonial Life Arena.

UCLA had only faced South Carolina twice before this game and lost both times.

Basketball player Aliyah Boston started in the matchup after dealing with an injury earlier this week.

Boston suffered a right ankle injury in South Carolina’s 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday.

HALFTIME SCORE

This season the Gamecocks already have wins over No. 2 Stanford 76-71 and then-No. 17 Maryland 81-56, both on the road.

