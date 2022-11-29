SkyView
Forest Acres host annual tree lighting event

Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres
Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest is holding its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event.

The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is held for the whole community to enjoy live music and food.

There will be free entertainment for the kids, which includes face painting, balloon artists, carolers, magicians, and an appearance from Santa.

