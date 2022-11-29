Forest Acres host annual tree lighting event

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest is holding its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event.

The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is held for the whole community to enjoy live music and food.

There will be free entertainment for the kids, which includes face painting, balloon artists, carolers, magicians, and an appearance from Santa.

