Food Lion provides meals to combat food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C. (WIS) - Food Lion partnered with Feeding America to support its #GivingTuesday initiative.

Food Lion Feeds is a program that was founded in 2014, aiming to provide meals to communities who are experiencing food insecurities. The program operates in 10 states Food Lions are in.

Just this week 500,000 meals will support 33 local Feeding America food banks across those states to combat hunger.

This marks nearly 1-million meals since the beginning of the year.

“At a time when more and more of our neighbors are experiencing food insecurity, we are pleased to be able to support the #GivingTuesday movement,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Feeding America’s role is vital and goes to the heart of Food Lion’s purpose to feed neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and to help families live healthier and happier lives.”

By the year 2025, Food Lion hopes to reach 1.5 billion meals donated to those in need.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has also awarded more than $1.1 million dollars in grants this year. It was started in 2001. This fall alone, $400,000 will go to more than 200 organizations across its 10 operating states. The grants will support local efforts to improve food insecurity, fight childhood hunger and provide education about nutrition.

