SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Food Lion provides meals to combat food insecurity

Food Lion
Food Lion(WITN)
By Nicole Rattigan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WIS) - Food Lion partnered with Feeding America to support its #GivingTuesday initiative.

Food Lion Feeds is a program that was founded in 2014, aiming to provide meals to communities who are experiencing food insecurities. The program operates in 10 states Food Lions are in.

Just this week 500,000 meals will support 33 local Feeding America food banks across those states to combat hunger.

This marks nearly 1-million meals since the beginning of the year.

“At a time when more and more of our neighbors are experiencing food insecurity, we are pleased to be able to support the #GivingTuesday movement,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Feeding America’s role is vital and goes to the heart of Food Lion’s purpose to feed neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and to help families live healthier and happier lives.”

By the year 2025, Food Lion hopes to reach 1.5 billion meals donated to those in need.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has also awarded more than $1.1 million dollars in grants this year. It was started in 2001. This fall alone, $400,000 will go to more than 200 organizations across its 10 operating states. The grants will support local efforts to improve food insecurity, fight childhood hunger and provide education about nutrition.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
The exterior at Christopher Towers
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay

Latest News

WIS: Families Helping Families
WIS: Families Helping Families
Santa's mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season.
Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia
The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of...
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign