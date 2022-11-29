FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Heavy rain and some thunder for Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of heavy rain during the morning commute and some embedded thunderstorms as well.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight clouds will increase and we will see a 70% chance of showers and thunder after around 3am.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chance of rain goes up to 100% Wednesday morning with some thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Skies are cloudy at lunchtime Wednesday but we see clearing by the afternoon with breezy winds.

High pressure builds and clears us up Thursday, it also cools us down to 33 in the morning with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Upper 50s Friday with continued sunshine.

Saturday we have low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds are increasing tonight, by around 2 to 3am we have a 70% chance of showers and some thunder, especially in our western counties of Saluda and Newberry.

A strong cold front pushes in during the early morning hours and brings a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and storms. Watch out during the morning commute as we have the chance of heavy downpours that could lead to slow-downs in the region. The rain lasts until around 10 to 11am and then we see some peeks of sunshine and breezy winds with gusts up to 25mph.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Thursday morning is down to 33 and highs reach the mid 50s with sunny skies. High pressure sits over the region and keeps us clear.

It’s even colder for Friday morning with lows down to 31, high pressure builds and keeps us mostly sunny and high temps reach the upper 50s.

Temps warm up for the parade Saturday. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies, just a really nice day.

We have more clouds build Sunday. Lows are down to low 50s, highs reach the mid 60s as a cold front nears the region for the west. This map shows a bit more rain, but right now we will just say clouds are expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Chance of rain goes up to 70% after 2am. Some rain could be heavy at times. Lows are in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Heavy rain and some storms for the morning hours, drier and breezy for the afternoon. Highs are in the low 70.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs only in the mid 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s. Lows are in the low 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Few showers possible by the late evening.

Monday: Early morning showers are possible, 40% chance. Highs are in the low 70s.

