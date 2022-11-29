FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunshine today, and soggy weather Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with afternoon clouds and mild temperatures in the upper 60s

Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s with scattered showers, Rain Chance 90%.

After a front crosses the area Wednesday night, daytime highs will settle in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

The 2022 Hurricane Season is almost over, conditions are quiet and we are not expecting tropical development in the next 5 days



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will continue over the region Tuesday producing mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds will begin to build in by afternoon.

On Wednesday our next cold front will swing through the Carolinas leading to another round of showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain will take place early in the morning and add up to about a half inch. By midday clearing is expected.

Behind this front a cool, Canadian high pressure will dive down over the eastern half of the country cooling off our temperatures as we drop down into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with lows dipping into the 30s.

We will warm up for the weekend as highs climb back into the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: More clouds late with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers likely. Rain Chance 90%. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs only in the upper 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

