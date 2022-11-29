SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.(CNN/Vain Fashion Group)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
The exterior at Christopher Towers
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

Latest News

Eleni Kassa, 31, was a dedicated mother, family members said.
Missing mother from Tennessee found dead inside car trunk in Detroit suburb
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month
Biden meets with congressional leaders
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered