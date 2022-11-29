SkyView
Dominion Energy asking for rate increase, application being heard Tuesday

Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon Dominion Energy customers may be seeing a jump on their bills. Tuesday the company is requesting a rate increase to be implemented in the first Nov. 2022 billing cycle. The company said this request is in response to climbing fuel costs and under-collection of energy funds.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Public Service Commission Hearing Room. It is being broadcast at the link here.

The company projects each residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month would see their average monthly bill rise from $132.79 TO $151.34, a rise of approximately 13.97%. Commercial and industrial customers may see even higher increases.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Dominion Energy submits ask to Public Service Commission to raise electric rates amid rising fuel costs

