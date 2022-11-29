SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of...
Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen who they say died at the scene.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man.

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen.

EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet been released by the coroner’s office, died at the scene.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Ravenell said. “This investigation is still early yet.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
The exterior at Christopher Towers
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay

Latest News

Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres
Forest Acres host annual tree lighting event
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Heavy rain and some thunder for Wednesday morning
Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting
Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting
Randy Lynn Quinn Jr.
Former SC trooper busted again with child porn, officials say