Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man.

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen.

EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet been released by the coroner’s office, died at the scene.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Ravenell said. “This investigation is still early yet.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.