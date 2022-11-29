SkyView
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County

One person has died in a car collision on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident.

The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road.

According to the highway patrol, the victim was driving a 2004 Ford Sedan south on Candlewood Circle when he went off the roadway and struck a tree, then a ditch, and overturned.

According to Coroner Hill, Wayne Lee Willis, age 69, of Blythewood, SC, when the vehicle overturned, the Sedan burst into flames.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death.

This incident currently remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

