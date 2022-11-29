Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident.

The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road.

According to the highway patrol, the victim was driving a 2004 Ford Sedan south on Candlewood Circle when he went off the roadway and struck a tree, then a ditch, and overturned.

According to Coroner Hill, Wayne Lee Willis, age 69, of Blythewood, SC, when the vehicle overturned, the Sedan burst into flames.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death.

This incident currently remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

