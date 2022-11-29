SkyView
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash.

Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m. when he collided with a vehicle turning onto the road. Fisher said Turner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cayce Police Department is investigating the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

