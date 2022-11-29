SkyView
Controlled burn creates smoke near Ft. Jackson

Jackson conducting prescribed burns in Richland County(Source: Cayce Department of Public...
Fort
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will be conducting a controlled burn that will last for a few hours.

Officials said the burn will happen near the Weston Lake area near Leesburg Road. The winds will shift and smoke will be moving into the direction of the Polo Road area.

The smoke should dissipate within two to three hours.

