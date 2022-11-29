Controlled burn creates smoke near Ft. Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will be conducting a controlled burn that will last for a few hours.

Officials said the burn will happen near the Weston Lake area near Leesburg Road. The winds will shift and smoke will be moving into the direction of the Polo Road area.

The smoke should dissipate within two to three hours.

