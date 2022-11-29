Cayce Elementary School celebrates school’s inaugural Unified Day

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce Elementary school held its’ first Unified Day.

Cayce Elementary is a Unified Champion School through Special Olympics South Carolina; students teachers, and staff came together to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Scene from activities at Unified Day at Cayce Elementary on Tuesday, November 29 ((CAYCE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL))

The goal for Unified Day was to provide an opportunity for students with and without disabilities the chance to build confidence, self-esteem, resilience, sportsmanship, and awareness for others.

“This event is a great way to show that every student at our school is represented,” said Principal Andrew Drozdak. “We love the opportunity to showcase our students.”

Assistant Principal Ashley Caulder helped coordinate the day’s event.

“The students did an excellent job practicing inclusion through the different events, and the school was a unified team,” she said. “Students, staff, parents, and community members alike were an integral part of the success of this event. It was a great day – as always – to be a Cayce Griffin!”

The day kicked off with a parade of athletes through the Cayce Elementary hallways, followed by opening ceremonies.

Students participated in activities including cornhole, basketball, football, and others. lunch provided by Trinity Baptist Church; and a closing ceremony. The day also included special guests, among them Chad Terrell, a member of the University of South Carolina football team.

