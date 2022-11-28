SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning sources reported USC’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield may be leaving for Nebraska.

ESPN reported Satterfield had accepted a job as the Cornhusker’s Offensive Coordinator. Satterfield has previously worked with Matt Rhule the current head coach at Nebraska.

Satterfield was named the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Jan. 10, 2021. Satterfield has over 20 years of experience in coaching.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
Aspen Jeter-missing 5-year-old from Orangeburg
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
Hearing date moved again on SC constitutionality of electric chairs and firing squads
FILE PHOTO
Fire at Christopher Towers displaces dozens of seniors in Five Points
Students returned to a Williamsburg County middle school after a bomb threat caused an...
All-clear given, students return after bomb threat prompts evacuation at Williamsburg Co. middle school
Santa's mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season.
Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia