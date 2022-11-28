Soda City Live: Tiny but mighty cheer team headed to Florida, needs donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local pop warner cheer team “Carolina Tre 3 Hurricanes” Tiny Mite cheerleaders are heading to Florida to compete in the nationals and they need your support to do it.

Donations can be made in person at Pine Hurst Park in Columbia South Carolina or via Cash App at $SKlasCBraiding.

The deadline is December 5th. For more information on the Carolina Tre3 Hurricanes, click here.

