Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest Acres wants to invite you to join them as they kick off the holiday season with their annual “Sweet Seasons” Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Folks will be able to enjoy food, music, entertainment, and even an appearance from Santa.

Sweet Seasons will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lowes Foods Parking lot on Forest Drive in Columbia.

