FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest Acres wants to invite you to join them as they kick off the holiday season with their annual “Sweet Seasons” Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Folks will be able to enjoy food, music, entertainment, and even an appearance from Santa.

Sweet Seasons will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lowes Foods Parking lot on Forest Drive in Columbia.

Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres (clear)

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.