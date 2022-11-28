Soda City Live: Dreher High School’s dance program presents “Candyland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever played the classic board game “Candyland”, you won’t want to miss a dance production inspired by it.

Dreher High School’s dance program is putting on an original production that opens this week starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, watch as your favorite characters (and maybe even some new ones) come alive from the board and onto the stage.

Senior Zoe Hughes shares a taste of “Candyland” with a dance number.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 in person only.

