SC gas prices fall 8 cents over Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina dropped 8.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.09, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.68 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.73, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 14.2 cents lower than a month ago and 1.8 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $2.79.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 12.4 cents last week, averaging $3.52 as of Monday morning. The national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel has also fallen over the past week dropping 7.9 cents to an average of $5.20.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

