Santa’s Mailbox returns to West Columbia

Santa's mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season.
By WIS News 10 Staff and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa’s mailbox is back in West Columbia for the holiday season.

Jolly St. Nicholas will be choosing two letters by November 30 that will be read by Mrs. Claus at the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m.

The mailbox will be accepting letters from November 7 through December 24, however, letters accepted between November 7 - December 14, will have a response from Santa himself by Christmas.

All letters need to include the child’s name, age, and address. Make sure all children’s information is legible. All letters with a return address will receive a letter from Santa.

