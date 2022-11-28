SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man shot, killed neighbor over car blocking driveway, police say

Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.
Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man shot and killed his neighbor over a parking dispute, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home Oct. 18. His neighbor, Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Allen called 911 around 12:30 p.m. that day to report that someone was shooting at him. A dispatcher heard another male in the background say “f--- enjoy it” before an apparent gunshot, the report said.

Allen was reportedly heard crying in pain saying, “He shot me! He shot me! I can’t feel my legs,” before the line went dead. Allen called back and provided his address before saying “he was dying” and the line went quiet again, the arrest report said.

Officers responded to the home and found Allen unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

Upon investigation, police found that Allen and Salone were involved in an argument over Allen’s vehicle blocking Salone’s driveway just before the shooting.

“During the argument, (Salone) went inside his residence, retrieved two handguns, exited the house, and shot and killed Allen,” the arrest report said.

Salone is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records. His next hearing was set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
Aspen Jeter-missing 5-year-old from Orangeburg
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Officials: Oxford, Mich., school district never implemented safety policy
FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
Our investigation reveals doctors facing discipline for substance abuse issues are often given...
Discipline for addicted physicians who relapse is often lenient, secretive
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say