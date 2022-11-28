SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea

Prosecutors say a man pleaded guilty to a murder charge in a 2019 armed robbery attempt as his trial was set to begin.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man who entered a guilty plea in a 2019 North Charleston armed robbery attempt that ended in a deadly shooting.

Ke’Various Sparks pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning as his trial was set to begin, according to First Assistant Solicitor Kelly LaPlante.

Judge Brooks Goldsmith sentenced Sparks to 45 years in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Kevin Holmes of North Charleston.

Prosecutors say Sparks, who is from Brunswick, Georgia, was 22 in September of 2019, when he shot Holmes in the head at the Dorchester Road Walmart during an armed robbery attempt. Sparks then drove off from the scene but witnesses identified his vehicle as a gold Crown Victoria with Georgia license plates, LaPlante said.

Holmes died from his injuries several days later, LaPlante said.

“Mr. Holmes was a father of seven children. He was a loving son and brother. His children and family lost him forever over what we estimate to be just $200,” Assistant Solicitor Mike Spears said. “While this sentence will never bring Mr. Holmes back, we hope that the family can take solace that justice was finally brought today.”

Investigators identified Sparks as a person of interest in the killing and confirmed he had been in contact with Holmes prior to the incident. When officers executed a search warrant at a North Charleston rental home where Sparks was staying while working at a construction job in the area, they say they found burnt clothing in a grill.

“The burnt hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans were the same clothing he was identified as wearing on the day of the murder. Based on this evidence, law enforcement interviewed Sparks leading to his confession to the murder,” LaPlante said. “Additionally, Sparks admitted to throwing the murder weapon in a nearby pond.”

While out on bond in Dorchester County, Sparks was arrested in Georgia for two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, LaPlante said. Sparks was being held in Georgia on the new charges and was transported back to South Carolina to stand trial.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
Aspen Jeter-missing 5-year-old from Orangeburg
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach