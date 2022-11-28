FIRST ALERT WEATHER- The week will start with sunshine and end with some cold temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 60s

Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s with scattered showers, Rain Chance 80%.

After a front crosses the area Wednesday night, daytime highs will settle in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

There are just two days left in the 2022 Hurricane Season, conditions area quiet and we are not expected tropical development in the next 5 days

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

An upper level ridge of High pressure will build over the region Monday and Tuesday producing mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday our next cold front will swing through the Carolinas leading to another round of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Behind this front a cool, Canadian high pressure will dive down over the eastern half of the country cooling off our temperatures as we drop down into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with lows dipping into the 30s.

We will warm up for next weekend as highs climb back into the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday but we will have a good deal more clouds around both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Bright sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: More sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers likely. Rain Chance 80%. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs only in the upper 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

