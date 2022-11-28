FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Terrific Tuesday precedes a Wednesday Alert Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

WIS (WIS)

Our Tuesday will feature a good deal of sun with mild temperatures in the upper 60s

WIS (WIS)

Wednesday will be a first alert weather day due to scattered heavy rainfall and storm chances during the morning.

A cold front will be the culprit for this risk on Wednesday, but the region will rapidly dry out into the afternoon.

Highs will drop back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

An upper level ridge of High pressure will hold up until tomorrow, producing mainly sunny skies again with highs approaching 70 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

On Wednesday our next cold front will swing through the Carolinas Wednesday morning, leading to another round of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms.

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front a large area of cooler and drier air will take command for Thursday and Friday.

We will warm up those temperatures into the weekend, but we will have a good deal more clouds mixing in.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Great clearing with lows approaching 40 degrees.

Tuesday: More sunshine with highs at or just short of 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Early scattered showers likely with downpours and t-storms possible. Rain Chance 90%. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs only in the mid-50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.