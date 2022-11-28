Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant.

The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset Protection crews who directed the firefighters to the US-5 plant to inspect the roof of the structure.

The fire crews found several ventilation pipes on fire and a portion of the roof deck on fire also.

Fire crews were assisted by the Michelin Asset Protection crew to secure power to the ventilation system and extinguish the fire which was believed to have started in the basement area of the plant.

13 apparatus and 29 personnel were at the scene for around two hours before the fire was under control and turned back over to Michelin APT.

The Lexington County Fire Marshall’s office and the ATF Fire Investigation team were called to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was reported injured and the findings of the report have not been released at this time.

