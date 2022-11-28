SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant.

The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset Protection crews who directed the firefighters to the US-5 plant to inspect the roof of the structure.

The fire crews found several ventilation pipes on fire and a portion of the roof deck on fire also.

Fire crews were assisted by the Michelin Asset Protection crew to secure power to the ventilation system and extinguish the fire which was believed to have started in the basement area of the plant.

13 apparatus and 29 personnel were at the scene for around two hours before the fire was under control and turned back over to Michelin APT.

The Lexington County Fire Marshall’s office and the ATF Fire Investigation team were called to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was reported injured and the findings of the report have not been released at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Uniform
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
Aspen Jeter-missing 5-year-old from Orangeburg
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather 11/28/22 Midday
Sources report USC Offensive Coordinator to leave for Nebraska
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order Wednesday that blocks the enforcement of the state’s...
Hearing date moved again on SC constitutionality of electric chairs and firing squads
The exterior at Christopher Towers
Fire at Christopher Towers displaces dozens of seniors in Five Points