Fire at Christopher Towers displaces dozens of seniors in Five Points

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire at Christoper Towers senior apartments displaced dozens of people in Five Points Sunday. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said a couch caught fire.

While the fire was quickly contained it triggered the sprinkler system in the building. Water damage caused roughly 60 people to be evacuated. Many have been unable to return to their homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as WIS learns more.

