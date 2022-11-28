SkyView
Columbia men accused of stealing four-wheeler from Augusta Road business

Ernest Michael Bell, 47, and Zannie Rashod Phillips, 29, are accused of stealing from a...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia men are being charged with grand larceny, second-degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy, according to arrest warrants.

Officials say 47-year-old Ernest Michael Bell and 29-year-old Zannie Rashod Phillips were caught on camera stealing a four-wheeler at an Augusta Road business.

“After reviewing security cam video, property crimes investigators concluded Bell and Phillips cut a fence at a business in the 4400 block of Augusta Road last week and stole a four-wheeler,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The value of the all-terrain vehicle is more than $6,000.”

Detectives have confirmed Philips as the suspect who drove through the front gate of a business in a stolen truck and caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Philips is also accused of stealing two cars and a trailer near Red Bank, he is also being charged with those thefts.

Bell and Phillips are currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

“Detectives continue to work open cases in which Phillips has been charged, including thefts at schools, storage facilities, and a church,” Koon said.

