Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it's not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings.

“We’re seeing a lot of people from out of town popping back through… we’ve exceeded expectations this year,” said Megan Yelton, manager of the Sid & Nancy clothing store on Saluda Avenue.

Yelton says this year’s holiday traffic outperforms 2020 and 2021 and attributes the celebration of Small Business Saturday. Her shop is offering 15% off all fully priced items until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Directly next door, the Revente consignment shop says holiday numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re doing, actually, better now. Because we have a much more user-friendly website through Shopify,” said Ana Sofia, Sales Associate and Key Holder for Revente .

The luxury retail store is additionally offering 15% off all fully priced items. Sofia says this is the first year Revente is discounting designer products, including but not limited to Louis Vuitton duffle bags, Dior handbags and Givency purses.

Around the corner, the Papa Jazz Record Shoppe on Greene Street is selling limited edition vinyl they received for Black Friday.

“What these are… the record companies will release very limited-edition release. Stuff that hasn’t been on record before, or stuff that hasn’t been reissued in a very long time,” said Bethany Culclasure, Assistant Manager for Papa Jazz.

Culclasure says customers started lining up for limited edition vinyl after 3 a.m. Friday morning. As of Saturday, the storefront still has an array of exclusive vinyl they prepare to sell by next week. Such records include Duran Duran’s Live at Hammersmith `82, a five-piece box set of Grateful Dead’s European `72 tour and two volumes Ahmad Jamal’s Emerald City Nights.

“I’ve been very surprised at how much foot traffic we’ve been getting. It’s been an incredibly great couple of weeks,” concluded Culclasure.

These are a list of small business in Five Points offering deals through Sunday:

DRIP & Scoopy Doo! - We will be offering 10 percent off gift cards fromBlack Friday thru December 24th

Oops! Co. - Promos and giveaways for the holiday season every Friday

Papa Jazz - Limited edition vinyl available while supplies last

Publico Five Points is bringing back Santa’s Pub, Cola’s favorite holiday pop up! Full of Christmas cheer, holiday cocktails, decorations, music, movies, and more! Come visit us this season!

Revente - 15% off all full priced items including designer items11/25, 11/26, and 11/27.

Sid & Nancy - 15% off all full priced items 11/25, 11/26, and 11/27.

Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body - 20% off purchase on Small Business Saturday 11/26- 20% off your purchase December 3rd and 4th | Free hot chocolate and cookies with purchase

Vivid Color Cut Style - offering $10 any service from NOW through2/28/2023, only valid one time per customer.

Vestique - 30% off all weekend Nov 25th-27th

