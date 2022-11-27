SkyView
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots as Cal Poly guard Oumou Toure (24) defends in...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots as Cal Poly guard Oumou Toure (24) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, San Luis Obispo, Calif.((AP Photo/Nic Coury))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was sidelined with a walking boot on her right foot after a hard fall duing the No. 1 Gamecocks’ game Sunday against Hampton.

The Most Outstanding Player of last spring’s NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell and took several moments to get up after getting fouled.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 senior, missed two foul shots, then ran down the floor on defense. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley subbed out Boston, who walked into the tunnel toward the locker room.

Boston rejoined her teammates on the bench midway through the third quarter with a boot on her right foot.

Boston was the Associated Press Player of the Year in 2022 during the Gamecocks’ run to the national championship.

She has averaged 13 points and 10.6 rebounds in South Carolina’s 5-0 start this season. She had six points and four boards before leaving Sunday.

