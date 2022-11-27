SkyView
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory

Gamecock Uniform
Gamecock Uniform(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll.

Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll.

Clemson dropped three spots from No. 7 to No. 10 after their loss Saturday, Nov. 27 in the Palmetto Bowl.

Earlier in the season USC had ranked for the first time since 2018. They were there briefly before being knocked out of the ranking.

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in an upset the week before.

