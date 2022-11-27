Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events.

Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.

Security screening will include an individual walk through. Anyone with a prohibited item be asked to take it back to their vehicle before entry. The district also said spectators will not be asked to remove any belts, clothing, hats or shoes.

Prohibited items include:

Tobacco or alcohol of any kind

Laser pointers

Tripods, selfie sticks

Tents

Air horns

Firearms

Fireworks

Weapons of any kind

Framed backpacks

Banner sized posters or displays

Ice chests/coolers

Distribution of leaflets or brochures

Aerosol cans

Skateboards, rollerblades, skates

Animals (Unless service animal)

Beach balls, other inflatable items

Balloons

Flowers, plants

Gifts, gift bags, baskets

Stools or folding chairs

Inappropriate attire as determined by school district

Inappropriate or disruptive items as determined by the school district

