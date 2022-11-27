SkyView
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

Lexington Two school logo.
Lexington Two school logo.(Lexington Two)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events.

Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.

Security screening will include an individual walk through. Anyone with a prohibited item be asked to take it back to their vehicle before entry. The district also said spectators will not be asked to remove any belts, clothing, hats or shoes.

Prohibited items include:

  • Tobacco or alcohol of any kind
  • Laser pointers
  • Tripods, selfie sticks
  • Tents
  • Air horns
  • Firearms
  • Fireworks
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Framed backpacks
  • Banner sized posters or displays
  • Ice chests/coolers
  • Distribution of leaflets or brochures
  • Aerosol cans
  • Skateboards, rollerblades, skates
  • Animals (Unless service animal)
  • Beach balls, other inflatable items
  • Balloons
  • Flowers, plants
  • Gifts, gift bags, baskets
  • Stools or folding chairs
  • Inappropriate attire as determined by school district
  • Inappropriate or disruptive items as determined by the school district

For additional details on the security requirements for the district, click the link here.

