Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley.

“I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer, Shane’s wife, said after the game. “I’m so happy they finally got this chance to celebrate this win.”

Emily was on the field as fans danced and cheered, snapping selfies as they celebrated the second upset in two weeks.

“I get a lot more nervous watching my son, than when I was on the sidelines and busy doing things,” his father Frank Beamer laughed post game.

“Days like this you don’t question why you got into the profession,” Shane’s mother Cheryl said after the game. “It’s just so much joy. I know last week when they played Tennessee, it took Shane forever to get off the field. He was just savoring it and looking around. He was all by himself. I was walking with his wife and he was just looking around, just trying to savor every single second. Not wanting that night to end. I’m sure he feels the same way today.”

Cheryl said it’s much harder to be the mom of a coach than it ever was to be the wife of a coach, but said she’s watched him grow up in it and these are the moments that make it all worth it.

“It’s just really fun to witness all of it after growing up and watching Frank. And Shane playing for his dad. And then coach for his dad before he retired. It’s amazing,” Cheryl said. “Next to him being born, and my daughter being born, this is probably one of the highlights of my life!”

“It’s emotional because it’s, we’re just really happy,” Emily said after the game. “We’re really happy that he got this opportunity, and we love being Gamecocks. We love being in Columbia and we just are so proud.”

“I’m very proud of him,” Frank added. “As a coach I think he’s really got it. He’s studied his whole life. He knew how he wanted to do things. But I’m probably more proud of him as a father and a person. He’s such a genuine guy and just, his mom and I are very, very proud.”

