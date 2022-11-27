SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks were greeted by cheering and chanting fans after their victory over Clemson.
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Aspen Jeter-missing 5-year-old from Orangeburg
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) intercepts a South Carolina pass as Clemson cornerback Nate...
Gamecocks beat Clemson in Palmetto Bowl with 31-30 score
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
Benedict Tigers fall to Wingate Bulldogs, 23 - 6

Latest News

Lexington Two school logo.
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of...
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
Stores 'surprised' by holiday traffic