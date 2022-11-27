SkyView
1 dead, 5 injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery, Jasmina Alston and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF) - Police confirm they are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and several other people injured near an Atlanta shopping district.

Police blocked off an area near Atlantic Station, an open air mall property, on Saturday evening after a “dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire,” according to Lt. Germain Dearlove, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

Dearlove says the shooting happened after a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel. The group moved off to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where officials say the dispute occurred around 8 p.m.

One young man was killed in the shooting. Five other victims were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition, WANF reports. Officials say the ages of the victims range between 15 and 21 years old.

Investigators are working to identify suspects and obtain video surveillance.

“We are going to do what we can to keep our city safe,” officials said.

Atlantic Station officials released a statement saying in part:

Atlantic Station is aware of the incident that occurred on the 17th Street bridge. APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries. Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.

This latest shooting follows a recent string of violence around the holidays that have residents and shoppers in metro Atlanta on edge, including a triple shooting in the Gresham Park neighborhood and at least two fatal shootings on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

